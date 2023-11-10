MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website

Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deputy commissioner with the Mississippi Department of Corrections has been removed from office.

In a Thursday memo to employees, MDOC Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald was no longer with the agency “effective immediately.”

The memo, which was handed down by Commissioner Burl Cain, went on to say that Derrick Garner had been appointed the agency’s new deputy commissioner of finance.

“Please help us welcome him to his new position and give him your full support,” he wrote.

It’s unclear why McDonald was replaced.

Officials with MDOC were not immediately available for comment.

Memo states that Karei McDonald is no longer with MDOC.
As of Friday, McDonald’s biography was no longer available on the agency’s website. A link to McDonald’s bio on MDOC’s Executive Leadership page takes you to a bio for Garner.

McDonald joined MDOC in 2020. Prior to that, he worked for the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office.

According to his LinkedIn profile, McDonald was with the auditor for 12 years, where he served as director of the Performance Audit Division, deputy director of the Investigations Division, and as a senior special agent.

McDonald did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

