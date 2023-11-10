Mrs. Virginia M. Clay Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia M. Clay will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Enterprise Baptist Church with Dr. Evan Akins officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Clay, 96, of Enterprise, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2023, at her home.

A native of Louisville, MS, Mrs. Clay was born, June 18, 1927 to Olyn Cannon Murphy and Alice Beatrice Murphy. On July 26, 1947, she married Talmadge W. “Dick” Clay of Noxapater and they moved to Enterprise in 1952. She was the oldest living member of Enterprise Baptist Church.

Mrs. Clay was well-loved in her small town. To know her was to not only love her, but to be loved by her. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother, who always provided support and love for her family. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals to the home of sick friends and neighbors, or to those who simply needed a pick-me-up., as long as her health allowed. No one who came to visit her left with an empty belly.

Mrs. Virginia is survived by her children, Ann Turnage (Sonny), Olyn “Sonny” Clay (Gaytha), and Susan Moore; seven grandchildren, Trey Turnage (Sidnette), Lori McGowin (Kenny), Rae Boston (Christian), Brandi Johannson, Wes Clay Amanda), Amy Brand (Todd), and Beth Flanagan (Burt); and 16 great-grandchildren, Essi and Eloise Turnage; Anna Kate McGowin; Macy Taylor; Julian Bolton; Mya, Isabelle and Lucy Johansson; Hannah Lyles; Wylie Clay; Eli, Noah and Asher Brand; and Ali Anne, Cyril and Clay Flanagan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Clay is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dick Clay; her parents Olyn and Beatrice Murphy; and her brother, Jutson Murphy.

Pallbearers will be Greg Risher, Clint Lee, Wayne Kidd, Gerald Covington, Andy Kersh, and John McPhearson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Kidd and Mark Kidd.

The Clay family suggests memorials be made as donations to Enterprise Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Bus Fund in lieu of flowers.

