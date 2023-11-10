Names released in fatal Thursday wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The motorcyclist who died in a 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 19 Thursday morning was identified as John Lunsford, 60, of Collinsville.

Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy. 19.

The driver of the pickup truck was 63-year-old Charles Moseley, also of Collinsville. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to MHP.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.