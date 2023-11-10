Newton County Schools honor Veterans

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County School District stepped up to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Veterans Friday.

Over 100 veterans were saluted at the middle and high school campus, receiving a standing ovation as they entered the gym for an assembly in their honor.

Guest speaker, Maj. Casey Johnson, praised Veterans of the past, those currently serving, as well as those who will someday earn the privilege of being a Veteran.

Veterans were given a police escort to join the Veterans Honor Parade hosted by the students, staff, and administration at Newton County Elementary School.

