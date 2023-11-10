Rain finally returns to Mississippi and Alabama

For our weekend we have a lot of plans going on across Mississippi and Alabama and most places have alternate plans for if it does rain in the morning so check in with any event you are planning to attend.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, this is not a drill I repeat this is not a drill that we are finally seeing rain across our area.

It has been well over 200 days since we have seen an inch of rainfall across much of Mississippi and Alabama as we look to see that over the course of the weekend. We could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall depending on where you might be all the way through Sunday.

If you are heading out to any high school football tonight, prepare for some isolated showers so it won’t rain everywhere but for those of you who do see rain will remain moderate across the area.

For our weekend we have a lot of plans going on across Mississippi and Alabama and most places have alternate plans for if it does rain in the morning so check in with any event you are planning to attend.

There is a slight chance for some rain on Sunday and into much of the week ahead with temperatures below average in the low 60s for the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is one area of development in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea that has a low chance of development over the next 7 days. We will be watching that as well as all the weather here at home.

The next named storm would be Vince.

