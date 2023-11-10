Rainy days ahead

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Friday! A big hip hip hooray for the much needed rain! Showers have started and it will stick with us through much of the day. Rainy and cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 60s until later thus evening. We are much cooler behind the cold front and that will be the case at least over the next 7days.

Scattered showers to start off early morning, but rain will be more widespread by the afternoon. Returning to more of scattered showers for the evening and night. Rainfall totals for Friday are between a quarter to an half of inch. Rain will last over the next several days, so keep your rain gear handy. Drought conditions are now worse, but by Tuesday we can expect at least 3inchces of rainfall collected to help with the ongoing drought for the entire area. Stay dry and safe, have a fabulous Friday.

