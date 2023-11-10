Southeast High hosts annual Veterans Day program

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale High School hosted its 26th Annual Veterans Day Program.

Students and faculty were joined by Veterans and others for this special time of recognizing people who have served in the military.

The man who founded this tradition, retired Southeast High Principal Algie Davis, also received well-earned recognition during the ceremony. Davis credited five of his students who were also involved in starting this tradition.

“We started a program in 1995 and never dreamed it would develop into what it is today. And this is probably one of the biggest years that we have had, number-wise,” Davis said.

Veterans were greeted by and presented special artwork by students from Southeast Elementary. Veterans were also treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal and welcomed to view the school’s Veterans Wall of Honor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.