Southeast High hosts annual Veterans Day program

Students and faculty were joined by Veterans and others for this special time of recognizing...
Students and faculty were joined by Veterans and others for this special time of recognizing people who have served in the military.(Lauderdale County School District)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale High School hosted its 26th Annual Veterans Day Program.

Students and faculty were joined by Veterans and others for this special time of recognizing people who have served in the military.

The man who founded this tradition, retired Southeast High Principal Algie Davis, also received well-earned recognition during the ceremony. Davis credited five of his students who were also involved in starting this tradition.

“We started a program in 1995 and never dreamed it would develop into what it is today. And this is probably one of the biggest years that we have had, number-wise,” Davis said.

Veterans were greeted by and presented special artwork by students from Southeast Elementary. Veterans were also treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal and welcomed to view the school’s Veterans Wall of Honor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Highway 19
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect
5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say
5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say
Sixty-nine Mississippi counties are now under burn bans.
69 Mississippi counties now under burn bans

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
For our weekend we have a lot of plans going on across Mississippi and Alabama and most places...
Rain finally returns to Mississippi and Alabama
Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank