Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank

(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is wanted for attempting to rob a Mississippi bank on Thursday.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:52 p.m., the department received a call about a robbery at the Regions Bank in Bassfield.

Once deputies and investigator Vernon Dampier arrived, witnesses told them that a woman wearing all black entered the bank waving a black hand pistol and demanded money.

Bank employees say the woman was five feet seven inches tall and weighed 200 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says that once the suspect realized she was unsuccessful, she ran out the front door and entered this vehicle’s passenger side.

Getaway vehicle in Regions Bank attempted robbery.
Getaway vehicle in Regions Bank attempted robbery.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are missing and appear to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office says.

If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-5169.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Highway 19
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say
5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say
Sixty-nine Mississippi counties are now under burn bans.
69 Mississippi counties now under burn bans

Latest News

Three generations of the same family have served their country, working the same job for the...
‘I am really proud they chose to serve’: Family boasts 3 generations of boom operators
Rain for the weekend
Rainy days ahead
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 10th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 10th, 2023
MPSD upgrades many campuses with ESSER funding