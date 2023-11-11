Annual Doughboy Veterans Day Memorial

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today Meridian gathered at city hall in downtown to honor the veterans who have served to protect our nation and honor those who have fallen.

This Veteran’s Day tribute is usually held outside at the Doughboy but because of the weather, it was moved indoors that didn’t stop people from coming out to support our veterans.

Veterans’ Day is about more than parades and memorials though as these were people who served our country in times of need.

Veterans Day has always been a moment for civilians to go and thank a veteran for their service so if you haven’t today go find a veteran and thank them because it means more than you know.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.