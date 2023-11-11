Annual Doughboy Veterans Day Memorial

Veterans’ Day is about more than parades and memorials though as these were people who served...
Veterans’ Day is about more than parades and memorials though as these were people who served our country in times of need.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today Meridian gathered at city hall in downtown to honor the veterans who have served to protect our nation and honor those who have fallen.

This Veteran’s Day tribute is usually held outside at the Doughboy but because of the weather, it was moved indoors that didn’t stop people from coming out to support our veterans.

Veterans’ Day is about more than parades and memorials though as these were people who served our country in times of need.

Veterans Day has always been a moment for civilians to go and thank a veteran for their service so if you haven’t today go find a veteran and thank them because it means more than you know.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people hurt in shootout on Alabama interstate, police say
Fatal crash on Highway 19
Eggs Up Grill off of North Hills Street
Popular brunch restaurant to open in Meridian
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

This storm over Tuesday and Wednesday could drop anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain to a...
Rain look’s to eye the drought ridden areas of Mississippi
If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677...
Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight
What to know about assumed VA loans
Expert breaks down assumed VA loans
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum