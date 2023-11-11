Concerned parents meet in Sumter County

SUMTER, Miss. (WTOK) - Parents of children in Sumter County schools have growing concerns about what’s going on after they drop off their students.

Worried parents gathered in Livingston to voice their opinions ranging from safety to wanting to see changes in leadership.

Parents say they don’t believe the school system is doing a good job.

Concerned grandparent, Archie Lehall Jr., says that parents have been hoodwinked and bamboozled, describing the leadership as “nonexistent”.

Another parent, Charles Ratliff, feels the same way and is worried about safety at the school as well.

Ratliff says, “Just safety wise. You can’t just point out one time this time, this time. If you can’t have safety in your school you know that’s very concerning. You send your kid off to school and you think they’re going to be safe and everything but then you get a phone call. You know, that’s hard to take.”

Parents present at the meeting said they are working to meet with the school leadership.

