East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosts Veterans Day Ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday’s ceremony was the first Veterans Day ceremony to be held at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park.

Many people from all over the state gathered Friday to remember those who fought for the freedoms we have here in the United States of America.

Friday’s ceremony had singing from the Meridian High School Choir as well as a special speech from guest speaker NAS Meridian’s Command Master Chief Craig Johnson.

”Over the course of the United States, if it were not for our veterans who served and defended our rights and our freedoms, then we wouldn’t have this very day. So we owe our veterans a great deal of gratitude for their service in our arms forces and upholding what we believe as a nation,” said the President of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, Jeff Summerlin.

Saturday, the city of Meridian will host its Veterans Day ceremony at the Doughboy Monument at 10:30. If it is raining outside, the ceremony will be held on the third floor of city hall.

