East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosts Veterans Day Ceremony

By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday’s ceremony was the first Veterans Day ceremony to be held at the East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park.

Many people from all over the state gathered Friday to remember those who fought for the freedoms we have here in the United States of America.

Friday’s ceremony had singing from the Meridian High School Choir as well as a special speech from guest speaker NAS Meridian’s Command Master Chief Craig Johnson.

”Over the course of the United States, if it were not for our veterans who served and defended our rights and our freedoms, then we wouldn’t have this very day. So we owe our veterans a great deal of gratitude for their service in our arms forces and upholding what we believe as a nation,” said the President of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation, Jeff Summerlin.

Saturday, the city of Meridian will host its Veterans Day ceremony at the Doughboy Monument at 10:30. If it is raining outside, the ceremony will be held on the third floor of city hall.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Highway 19
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect
Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Eggs Up Grill off of North Hills Street
Popular brunch restaurant to open in Meridian
Newton County Schools honor Veterans
Southeast High hosts annual Veterans Day program