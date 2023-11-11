Expert breaks down assumed VA loans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Although home-buying is not easy in today’s market, experts say one particular group is feeling more confident about the process.

According to Veterans United, one of the largest VA lenders in the country, they are finding a rising interest in VA loans. Experts say that this is not just for those in the military and add that civilians could also benefit from VA loan advantages.

“Veterans are feeling better about their overall financial standing, their spending and debt levels,” said VP of Mortgage Insight at Veterans United, Chris Birk.

With lower interest rates, no down payments and flexible credit requirements, experts say that the VA loan is advantageous for those who qualify. Another unique aspect of VA loans is that they’re assumable, making them potentially beneficial to civilian buyers, as well as those with VA loans who are looking to sell.

“It’s not just a bonus room, or a pool, or an updated kitchen that you’re featuring in your home listing, you’re also offering the buyer the ability to lock into a mortgage and the payment that goes along with it,” Birk says.

While it’s a great deal for a civilian homebuyer, Birk cautions those looking to sell that assumed loans can come with some risks.

“You could not be able to get another VA loan, or if you get another one you might have to make a down payment, possibly a sizeable one, and if the person who took over your loan months or years later defaults on that mortgage you could still lose access to that portion of your benefit for life,” Birk said.

Birk notes that just because someone has a VA loan doesn’t mean that they have to choose an assumed loan when they sell.

“Once they start to find out the implications of an assumption and how it might restrict future use of the benefit, we do start to see some veterans pull back and decide ‘you know what, I’m just going to do a traditional home sale,’” he says.

Birk says it’s a good idea for veterans to talk with someone they trust about whether selling with an assumed loan is right for them.

