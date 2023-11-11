Game of the Week: Demopolis advances after victory over Carroll

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers welcomed the Carroll Eagles to Tiger Stadium on Thursday night, for their first-round matchup.

The Tigers were clicking on both sides of the ball early, as they scored three touchdowns within the first quarter and a half.

Carroll made a bit of a comeback but fell just short.

Demopolis captured against the Eagles, as they won 31-28.

