Game of the Week: Demopolis advances after victory over Carroll

Demopolis advances to second round playoff action with a 31-28 win over Carroll.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers welcomed the Carroll Eagles to Tiger Stadium on Thursday night, for their first-round matchup.

The Tigers were clicking on both sides of the ball early, as they scored three touchdowns within the first quarter and a half.

Carroll made a bit of a comeback but fell just short.

Demopolis captured against the Eagles, as they won 31-28.

