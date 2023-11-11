Gameday Preview: Alabama at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ken. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road this weekend, as they travel to Lexington for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.

NOTES:

With a win on Saturday, Alabama would clinch the SEC West Title, and clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on December 2nd.

The Wildcats are coming off a 24-3 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, in what was arguably their most complete performance all year.

THOUGHTS:

“Alabama needs to keep their momentum going. Handle business on Saturday, and don’t let Kentucky hang around. Put the game out of reach early, and then they’re secured in Atlanta.” - Patrick Talbot

“Last week Alabama proved that they’re still Alabama. They should handle business in this game, but Kentucky’s offense isn’t one to take for granted. As long as the Tide looks like it did last week, they can take control of the SEC West.”

INFORMATION:

Location: Kroger Field

Game Time: 11:00 AM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 47.5

Line: ALA -11.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 28-10.

Eve: Alabama wins 38-17.

