Gameday Preview: Mississippi State at Texas A&M

CORRECTS SCORE - Mississippi State running back Seth Davis (23) runs past blockers on his way...
CORRECTS SCORE - Mississippi State running back Seth Davis (23) runs past blockers on his way to a 5-yard touchdown run during second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 41-28. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the road this weekend, as they travel to College Station for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.

NOTES:

With a win, the Aggies will become bowl eligible.

The Bulldogs need to find two more wins on their schedule to become bowl eligible.

Mississippi State’s pass defense will have a chance to get pressure on A&M’s quarterback, Max Johnson.

THOUGHTS:

“The Mississippi State Bulldogs will need to make this a Big 10-esque game if they want to win... which is entirely possible. Keep the Aggies from scoring touchdowns, and they could win. However, the Bulldogs have to find a way to get the ball moving against a tough A&M defense.” - Patrick Talbot

Max Johnson is questionable to go, but it’s looking like Will Rogers and Woody Marks will both play this week. So, that will go over well for the Bulldogs. The Aggies got a bit banged up against Ole Miss, they played a hard fought game that week. They were able to take a fourth quarter lead by controlling the game with the run, something State has been trying to do all season long but has failed to do so.”

INFORMATION:

Location: Kyle Field

Game Time: 6:30 PM

Network: ESPN2

Over/Under: 42.5

Line: TA&M -17.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Texas A&M wins 24-7.

Eve: Texas A&M wins 31-14.

