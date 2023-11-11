Gameday Preview: Ole Miss at Georgia

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes In the first half of an NCAA college football...
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes In the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(The Associated Press)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTOK) - The Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Ole Miss Rebels to Athens for a top-10 matchup in College Football on Saturday night.

NOTES:

This is the second straight ranked opponent the Bulldogs will face, after beating the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers 30-21 last weekend.

A win over the Bulldogs could push Ole Miss into the playoff conversation, despite being on the outside looking in on the SEC West Title.

Georgia has won 26 consecutive games, and the Bulldogs have won 24 games in a row at Sanford Stadium.

THOUGHTS:

“The Rebels have a tall task ahead of them, as they have a chance to end historic streaks in Athens on Saturday. In order to beat the Bulldogs, Ole Miss will need to be efficient on offense if they want to have any chance to win.” - Patrick Talbot

“There’s a reason Sanford Stadium hasn’t seen more than one night game since 2021. Athens is too crazy of an environment to handle. Going to this stadium at night is truly a 12-man advantage for the Bulldogs. Not to say that Ole Miss doesn’t have a chance to upset Saturday night, they do. Both teams know this is their toughest matchup so far this season, and I expect it to be a little closer than some may think.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Sanford Stadium

Game Time: 6:00 PM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 58.5

Line: UGA -10.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: UGA wins 35-24.

Eve: Georgia wins 34-24.

