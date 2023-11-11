Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.(WLOX)
By Cody Heaster
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to have a little winter fun, ice skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is set to return once again this year.

Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March. Each session lasts 90 minutes.

The rink opens Sunday, Nov. 12, just in time for some holiday fun as families gather to spend Thanksgiving together.

Tickets to skate are $13, which also includes ice skate rental. For an additional $10, Bobby the Seal skate aids are also available.

Tickets must be purchased in person one hour prior to the session beginning. Tickets can not be purchased in advance, online, or over the phone. Each session has limited capacity, so getting tickets early is encouraged.

Concessions are only available on Fridays and Saturdays. Birthdays can be booked through the website or by phone. Private ice rental is available on dates when public skating sessions are not being held.

To get to the rink, enter through gate 1 off of Highway 90 and park in lot 3. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at the North Arena entrance.

For a complete schedule of times and days that skating will be held, click here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people hurt in shootout on Alabama interstate, police say
Fatal crash on Highway 19
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
A postal worker in Glendale was caught on camera throwing away mail.
Video shows postal worker dumping mail into trash cans

Latest News

What to know about assumed VA loans
Expert breaks down assumed VA loans
Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of...
Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 2
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 2