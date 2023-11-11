Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody

Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of...
Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of drive-by shooting into an occupied building.(Newton (Miss.) Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said Friday night shooting suspect, Kardel Magee, turned himself in to authorities.

An arrest warrant for Magee was issued earlier this week after Magee was identified as a suspect in a shooting outside Hardee’s Tuesday.

Two others were already in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an occupied building.

Magee, along with Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick, both 19, face the same charges.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Highway 19
Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 2
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 2
Parents voicing their opinions at the meeting in Livingston.
Concerned parents meet in Sumter County
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes In the first half of an NCAA college football...
Gameday Preview: Ole Miss at Georgia