Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick said Friday night shooting suspect, Kardel Magee, turned himself in to authorities.

An arrest warrant for Magee was issued earlier this week after Magee was identified as a suspect in a shooting outside Hardee’s Tuesday.

Two others were already in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an occupied building.

Magee, along with Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick, both 19, face the same charges.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.