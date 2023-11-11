Popular brunch restaurant to open in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -omelets, eggs benedict, and house-made mimosas are making their way to Meridian in just a few weeks.

Eggs Up Grill will be opening a new location right off North Hills Street.

This restaurant will bring the Queen City a ton of brunch options as well as classic American diner food.

The company is excited to finally open a branch in Mississippi and to be a part of a growing community.

”Everybody is excited to be here. We looked at a lot of spots, and we chose this spot we thought it would make us a better neighbor to our area here. We have homes over here, schools over here, plus we have businesses here, and I think that puts us right in the middle to be able to be a part of the community and not just another business,” said Owner Richard Harris.

