Popular brunch restaurant to open in Meridian

By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -omelets, eggs benedict, and house-made mimosas are making their way to Meridian in just a few weeks.

Eggs Up Grill will be opening a new location right off North Hills Street.

This restaurant will bring the Queen City a ton of brunch options as well as classic American diner food.

The company is excited to finally open a branch in Mississippi and to be a part of a growing community.

”Everybody is excited to be here. We looked at a lot of spots, and we chose this spot we thought it would make us a better neighbor to our area here. We have homes over here, schools over here, plus we have businesses here, and I think that puts us right in the middle to be able to be a part of the community and not just another business,” said Owner Richard Harris.

To learn more about Eggs Up Grill, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on Highway 19
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick are in custody on charges of drive-by shooting into an...
Newton Police make two arrests in shooting, seek third suspect
Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Veteran saluting the flag
East Mississippi Veterans Foundation hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
Newton County Schools honor Veterans
Southeast High hosts annual Veterans Day program