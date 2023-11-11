Rain look’s to eye the drought ridden areas of Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the muggy weather that is settling in across much of East Mississippi and Western Alabama as it looks to settle in for the next couple of days.

We have finally got a pattern that will bring rain to much of Mississippi and Alabama as there looks to be a Tropical Disturbance that will move into the gulf by Tuesday, and we could see a lot of rainfall with this system. This storm over Tuesday and Wednesday could drop anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain to a drought-ridden area.

We will continue watching that as we look to stay below average for our high temperatures over the coming days. We will heat up as we go into Friday back into about average in the low 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is one area of development in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea that has a low chance of development over the next 7 days. We will be watching that as well as all the weather here at home.

The next named storm would be Vince.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.