Tailgate Week 12: Seminary takes down Kemper County in second round playoff action

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain was the story of the night for much of the nearby playoff action. Rain, is what ultimately led to the Wildcats downfall Friday night, as well.

Kemper County hosted the Seminary Bulldogs in the second round of the MSHAA playoffs. They fell 47-6 at their home field.

Kemper County is a team that likes to throw the ball around the yard. With how hard the rain was coming down tonight, the Wildcats weren’t quite able to execute their normal style of offense.

Wildcat’s quarterback, Kedetryon Backstrom, scored Kemper’s only touchdown of the night on a quarterback keeper. The ‘Cats went for two, but the conversion fell short.

Kemper County ends the season at 9-3 overall, a great run for a team that secured one win in the 2022-23′ season.

3A third round action will continue next week, as the Bulldogs move on to face Jefferson County.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.