Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Nov. 10 where an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the business.

According to the Meridian Police Department, they responded to the call at approximately 9:00 pm in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

He is a black male who fled the scene wearing a wig, brown boots, and a Bass Pro Shop hat.

The Meridian Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677 or Crime-Stoppers at 855-485-8477

This is a developing story.

WTOK will keep you updated with any new information.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.