Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight

By Anna Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads was robbed at gunpoint Friday, Nov. 10 where an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from the business.

According to the Meridian Police Department, they responded to the call at approximately 9:00 pm in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

He is a black male who fled the scene wearing a wig, brown boots, and a Bass Pro Shop hat.

The Meridian Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677 or Crime-Stoppers at 855-485-8477

This is a developing story.

WTOK will keep you updated with any new information.

