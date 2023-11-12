East Mississippi advance to ninth MACCC Championship under Stephens

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Lions defeated Mississippi Gulf Coast 33-21 Saturday afternoon to advance to the 2023 MACCC Championship game.

EMCC will have a chance to defend their 22′ state title, and have a chance to go 9-0 in state title games under head coach, Buddy Stephens.

The Lions welcomed former quarterback, Eli Anderson, to Sullivan-Windham field, he led MGCCC to the 2nd highest ranked offense in the NJCAA.

The Lions’ defense were up to the task, as 14 of the Bulldog’s points came too late in the fourth quarter for them to catch up.

Two interceptions by Lions’ Tyler Woodward and Brylan Lanier on two straight drives helped deflate MGCCC’s high powered offense early on. Both interceptions came in the first quarter.

The Lions got on the board easily in their first drive. The 9 play, 75 yard drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown from Ty Crowell lined up in the wildcat. Crowell added another touchdown to his name just before the end of the half, giving EMCC a 23-0 lead.

The third quarter was also characterized by great defensive play, as the score remained the same until the middle of the fourth quarter. By then, EMCC were winding down the clock.

The Lions will face Copiah Lincoln Community College in the MACCC Championship game on Sat. Nov. 18th. Co-Lin defeated Northwest Mississippi in their semifinal matchup, 48-14. Gulf Coast and Co-Lin are the only two teams East Mississippi lost to this season. Although, they played Co-Lin in week one, and lost 23-20. Both teams are much improved since September.

The Championship game is set to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. at Sullivan-Windham Field.

