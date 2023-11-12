East Mississippi advance to ninth MACCC Championship under Stephens

East Mississippi quarterback, Ty Keyes (#1) celebrating after his team advances to the MACCC...
East Mississippi quarterback, Ty Keyes (#1) celebrating after his team advances to the MACCC Championship.(WTOK Sports)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Lions defeated Mississippi Gulf Coast 33-21 Saturday afternoon to advance to the 2023 MACCC Championship game.

EMCC will have a chance to defend their 22′ state title, and have a chance to go 9-0 in state title games under head coach, Buddy Stephens.

The Lions welcomed former quarterback, Eli Anderson, to Sullivan-Windham field, he led MGCCC to the 2nd highest ranked offense in the NJCAA.

The Lions’ defense were up to the task, as 14 of the Bulldog’s points came too late in the fourth quarter for them to catch up.

Two interceptions by Lions’ Tyler Woodward and Brylan Lanier on two straight drives helped deflate MGCCC’s high powered offense early on. Both interceptions came in the first quarter.

The Lions got on the board easily in their first drive. The 9 play, 75 yard drive was capped off by a one-yard touchdown from Ty Crowell lined up in the wildcat. Crowell added another touchdown to his name just before the end of the half, giving EMCC a 23-0 lead.

The third quarter was also characterized by great defensive play, as the score remained the same until the middle of the fourth quarter. By then, EMCC were winding down the clock.

The Lions will face Copiah Lincoln Community College in the MACCC Championship game on Sat. Nov. 18th. Co-Lin defeated Northwest Mississippi in their semifinal matchup, 48-14. Gulf Coast and Co-Lin are the only two teams East Mississippi lost to this season. Although, they played Co-Lin in week one, and lost 23-20. Both teams are much improved since September.

The Championship game is set to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. at Sullivan-Windham Field.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people hurt in shootout on Alabama interstate, police say
Eggs Up Grill off of North Hills Street
Popular brunch restaurant to open in Meridian
Fatal crash on Highway 19
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 2
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 12 - November 10, 2023 - Part 2
Wildcats running on the field to take on the Seminary Bulldogs at home.
Tailgate Week 12: Seminary takes down Kemper County in second round playoff action
Demopolis took on the Carroll Eagles in the first round of playoff action on Thursday night.
Game of the Week: Demopolis advances after victory over Carroll