Holiday cheer spreads as Christmas City’s 3-day spectacle hits the Coliseum

The layout of the booths grows each time around, with this year’s rendition hosting over 300.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s that time of year — the annual Christmas City event has landed at the Coliseum, bringing hundreds of vendors together for three days straight of ultimate season shopping.

“We have exhibitors from all over the United States that come to Biloxi one time for three days to sell some of the greatest gifts and unique items that people can buy,” said organizer Ron Myers.

Myers is celebrating 40 years of Christmas City at the Coliseum. The layout of the booths grows each time around, with this year’s rendition hosting over 300.

“I’ve had more people stop me this year, and they say they love the variety, they love the difference, and also, they love the prices. A lot of people, with the economy, they’re, you know, watching their little pennies.”

“There’s all kinds of stuff here for anyone and everyone,” said shopper Noah Paige.

Paige calls it a family tradition — one he suited up for this year.

“It’s actually quite breathable,” he said. “So, I don’t get overly hot and a lot of people like it. It gives them a smile, you know, brightens their day up a little, so it’s worth a shot.”

Megan Comeaux and her friends traveled from New Orleans to shop for her upcoming Christmas-themed wedding.

“There’s so much,” she said. “There really is. It’s beautiful. It’s like really magical and Christmas-y.”

Checking in on the vendor side...

“...Actually, we’re almost completely sold out of everything,” said vendor Jessica Simon. “It’s been a great year.”

Saturday was Simon’s second day showcasing Mississippi Candle from Gulfport. Her products are handmade locally and toxin-free.

“We like to let people know, ‘Hey, we’re local, we’re here with you guys,’” she said. “And recently, we went a little viral on TikTok, so we’re starting to get a presence there and we’re seeing a lot of that, ‘Oh my gosh, we saw you on TikTok.’”

The holiday magic continues Sunday at 10 a.m.

