Much needed rain is heading to Mississippi and Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the muggy weather that is settling in across much of East Mississippi and Western Alabama as it looks to settle in for tomorrow as well.

We will have a tropical disturbance that will increase our rain chances into the start of our week. This will bring rain to much of the drought-ridden areas of Mississippi and Alabama as there looks to be This storm over Tuesday and Wednesday could drop anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain to a drought-ridden area.

We will continue watching that as we look to stay below average for our high temperatures over the coming days. As we go into Friday, we will heat up back to about average in the low 70s.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a medium chance for a tropical system to develop over the next 7 days this storm is not associated with the system we are seeing in the gulf by Tuesday. We will be keeping a close eye on the weather here at home as well as the weather at sea.

The next named storm would be Vince.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.