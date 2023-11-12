One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with Biloxi PD confirm that one person is dead following a shooting in Biloxi late Friday night.

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller Avenue. Police were called to the area following the shooting.

Investigators at the scene found a blood trail in the 500 block of Esters Boulevard, which led to the discovery of a dead male, who had been shot.

Biloxi Criminal and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Those with information on the incident are urged to call Biloxi PD Criminal Investigations at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

