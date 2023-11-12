Veterans Day at the Pearl River Resort

Food at Mama 'N' Em restaurant.
Food at Mama 'N' Em restaurant.
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST
PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WTOK) - From 11 am to 3 pm, veterans past and present were eligible to receive a meal worth up to $18 at select restaurants in the resort.

To take advantage of this offer veterans simply had to bring themselves, be a Pearl rewards club member, and proof of military service, such as a military ID card, Veterans Affairs department card, or DD214.

Christopher Cotton, supervisor at Mama n em, spoke to News 11 about what being able to give back to veterans meant to him.

“We’re trying to give back to the community. All the veterans. Honor them on this day for them how they fought for our country. It’s something we should honor them and more. My dad used to be a war veteran but after he passed away it was hard. But I like to say, I try to honor that, give back to the community. I think it’s a great idea to help honor them on a day that... that we’re proud they came back home.” said Cotton.

If a veteran was not already a Pearl River rewards club member, there was no need to worry as signing up was made free, quick, and easy.

It was a great opportunity to give back to the people that served us every day.

