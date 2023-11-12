Woman found dead in Hinds County identified

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who was found dead on Terry Road in Hinds County has been identified.

Saturday morning, Hinds County deputies responded to a call on Terry Road near Lebanon Pine Grove Road around 4:00 a.m. regarding an unresponsive white woman in the roadway.

According to Sheriff Jones, the woman has been identified as 33-year-old Joy Marie Foster of Pelahatchie.

The cause of the death is still under investigation and it is unclear if a suspect(s) has been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

