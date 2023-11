MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies found human remains about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.

The Meridian Police Department was notified and has started an investigation to identify the remains, according to Detective Chanetta Stevens.

Stevens said the MPD is diligently working this case.

Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.