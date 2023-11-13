Bridge dedicated to Neshoba County native

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi officials recently gathered to dedicate the Stacey Dale Ricks Memorial Bridge on Highway 25 in Winston County.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney said Ricks’ work in floodplain management was recognized nationally.

“He was the go-to for all things floodplain and flood mapping, and his expertise is greatly missed,” McCraney said. “While he did tremendous work for the state and across the nation, Stacey was also the type of person you just liked to be around, a friend to all who met him. He’s a dear friend and colleague, and the MEMA family is not the same without him.”

Senate Bill No. 2602 of the 2023 Mississippi legislative session authorized the naming of the bridge. Ricks was born in Neshoba County, earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Mississippi State University in 1999 and joined the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in 2006 as a Floodplain Management Specialist. Later that year Stacey passed the Certified Floodplain Manager’s exam and became a Certified Floodplain Manager. Stacey was promoted to the National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator for the State of Mississippi in 2011.

During his tenue at MEMA, Ricks received the 2020 Best State NFIP Compliance Office Award. He served on the Advisory Board for the Association of Floodplain Managers of Mississippi, Association of State Floodplain Managers Co-Chair of the Floodplain Management Regulations Committee, Secretary of the Association of State Floodplain Managers and was elected Chairman of the Association by his peers. He trained local officials, state staff, Congressional staff, State NFIP Coordinators and others regarding the importance of the National Flood Insurance Program. Ricks’ career with the State of Mississippi spanned 22 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.