‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released

Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial appearance in Hinds County Court on Monday.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jamison Kelly Jr. walked into the Hinds County Courthouse in handcuffs. He’s walking out as a free man.

On Monday, Judge James Bell released Kelly from custody, saying there wasn’t enough probable cause to charge him in connection with the October 15 shooting death of a Jackson State University student.

Kelly is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting, and the second person released after Bell said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him.

“He was on the ground when the shots took place. We don’t have evidence that Kelly knew [someone] with him picked up a gun or fired a gun, or evidence that [the shot] that hit Mr. Burns,” Bell said. “It fails to meet the minimum standard.”

“He cannot be held on the minimum evidence presented to the court.”

Kelly was charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly driving Joshua Brown away from the University Pointe Apartments following the shooting death of Jaylen Burns. However, evidence uncovered by WLBT shows that Brown was not on JSU’s campus at the time of the incident and was nearly 100 miles away near Hattiesburg. Brown was released from jail last week.

