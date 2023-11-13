City of Meridian Arrest Report November 13, 2023
Nov. 13, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charge
|Dominique T. Crockett
|1985
|Shoplifting
|Tommy A. Crockett, Jr.
|2002
|Disorderly Conduct
|Trenton W. Mosley
|1992
|DUI
|Sandra Curry
|1965
|Disorderly Conduct
|Johnny R. Conner
|1973
|DUI
|Allexzaous D. Ott
|2002
|Simple Assault Threat X 2
Stalking X 2
|Eddie J. Davis, Jr.
|1989
|Petit Larceny
|Patricia Goodwin
|1956
|Shoplifting
|Landarryl R. Hersey
|1974
|DUI
DUI Child Endangerment X 2
Disorderly
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:05 PM on November 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:16 AM on November 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:28 PM on November 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 19th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:23 AM on November 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:31 PM on November 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:33 PM on November 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
