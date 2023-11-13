City of Meridian Arrest Report November 13, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:05 PM on November 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:16 AM on November 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:28 PM on November 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of 19th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:23 AM on November 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:31 PM on November 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:33 PM on November 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.