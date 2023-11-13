Grassroots effort begun to rehab historic Magnolia Cemetery

The historic Magnolia Cemetery turns 125 years old this month, but unfortunately, it’s showing...
The historic Magnolia Cemetery turns 125 years old this month, but unfortunately, it’s showing its age.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historic Magnolia Cemetery turns 125 years old this month, but unfortunately, it’s showing its age.

A group of concerned citizens is asking for the community’s help to try to rehabilitate the cemetery.

Meridian native and former WTOK-TV general manager, Tracey Jones, is leading an effort to raise money to repair roads inside the cemetery that are in very bad condition. A fund has been established through the Community Foundation of East Mississippi to make it very easy to donate.

“It’s a tax-deductible donation and the advisory board for this project will get bids. We will make the best decisions for the money,” said Jones. “The Community Foundation will pay the bills directly. People can really trust this process and know that this cemetery will be improved.”

Meridian native Tracey Jones is leading an effort to raise money to repair roads inside the...
Meridian native Tracey Jones is leading an effort to raise money to repair roads inside the cemetery that are in very bad condition.(WTOK)

The estimate for road repairs, resurfacing and general improvements for the cemetery is about $600,000. One way organizers are hoping to make a large chunk of that money is to sell 500 engraved bricks for $300 each, which will be placed around the flagpole.

“That would really be huge when you think about 17,000 people buried here and all of the families and friends that are connected, that would be a really doable thing,” said Jones. “I would love to see us be able to get that far on the project this year. If we can raise that much money, the asphalt truck will be rolling in and doing whatever we can as soon as we can.”

You may make your tax-deductible donation online to the Magnolia Cemetery Beautification and Improvement Fund by clicking HERE.

You may also mail your donation to: Community Foundation of East Mississippi, P.O. Box 3977, Meridian, MS 39302, with a notation designating it for Magnolia Cemetery Beautification Fund.

To find out more details about the Magnolia Cemetery Improvement Project, visit its website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code as the justices face criticism over undisclosed travel and gifts.

Arrests

Daily Docket

Kemper County Arrest Report November 13, 2023

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County Arrest Report November 13, 2023

Arrests

Daily Docket

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 13, 2023

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 13, 2023

News

A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.

Weekend crash claims one life in Scott County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Richard Harlos, 60, of Ethel, Miss., died in the crash.

Latest News

News

Moonlight and Miracles Gala 2023

Moonlight & Miracles Gala 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
Moonlight and Miracles raffle winner announcement

National

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...

At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

State

Mississippi officials recently gathered to dedicate the Stacey Dale Ricks Memorial Bridge on...

Bridge dedicated to Neshoba County native

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi officials recently gathered to dedicate the Stacey Dale Ricks Memorial Bridge on Highway 25 in Winston County.

Arrests

Daily Docket

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 13, 2023

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 13, 2023

News

Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...

‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anthony Warren and Brendan Hall
Kelly was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

News

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days

Mississippi State removes head football coach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Mississippi State has removed its head football coach, Zach Arnett.