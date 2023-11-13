Grassroots effort begun to rehab historic Magnolia Cemetery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The historic Magnolia Cemetery turns 125 years old this month, but unfortunately, it’s showing its age.

A group of concerned citizens is asking for the community’s help to try to rehabilitate the cemetery.

Meridian native and former WTOK-TV general manager, Tracey Jones, is leading an effort to raise money to repair roads inside the cemetery that are in very bad condition. A fund has been established through the Community Foundation of East Mississippi to make it very easy to donate.

“It’s a tax-deductible donation and the advisory board for this project will get bids. We will make the best decisions for the money,” said Jones. “The Community Foundation will pay the bills directly. People can really trust this process and know that this cemetery will be improved.”

The estimate for road repairs, resurfacing and general improvements for the cemetery is about $600,000. One way organizers are hoping to make a large chunk of that money is to sell 500 engraved bricks for $300 each, which will be placed around the flagpole.

“That would really be huge when you think about 17,000 people buried here and all of the families and friends that are connected, that would be a really doable thing,” said Jones. “I would love to see us be able to get that far on the project this year. If we can raise that much money, the asphalt truck will be rolling in and doing whatever we can as soon as we can.”

You may make your tax-deductible donation online to the Magnolia Cemetery Beautification and Improvement Fund by clicking HERE.

You may also mail your donation to: Community Foundation of East Mississippi, P.O. Box 3977, Meridian, MS 39302, with a notation designating it for Magnolia Cemetery Beautification Fund.

To find out more details about the Magnolia Cemetery Improvement Project, visit its website HERE.

