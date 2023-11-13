Harmony Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Harmony Volunteer Fire Department cooked up something that everyone could enjoy.

Starting at 10:30 AM, volunteers at the harmony fire department hosted a fish fry to raise money for new equipment for the fire department.

The fundraiser was available for everyone, as catfish fillets, hush puppies, fries, and a drink were all on the menu.

Fire chief, Alan Hegwood, talked about what they planned to do with all the money raised.

He said, “Yeah, we got some big things we’ll be looking forward to in the near future. Probably in the next month and a half we’ll be taking the delivery of a new fire truck. And after the first of the year we’re going to try to put in for two grants. They should total somewhere around $150,000 if we can get them. So we’re looking forward to that and hopefully we can be successful.”

Hegwood thanks everyone who came out and appreciates the support of the community.

