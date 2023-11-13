Life On The Line: Investigator Steve Windish

Investigator Steve Windish K3 puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.
Investigator Steve Windish K3 puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.(WTOK)
By Anna Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Investigator Steve Windish K3 puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.

Windish is currently an Investigator and Range Instructor with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office.

Windish began his law enforcement career in 1996.

He started with the department in October of 2021.

His hobbies include reading, watching movies and teaching gun safety classes.

Thank you, Investigator Steve Windish, for your service in keeping the community safe.

Life On The Line is sponsored by Total Pain Care and airs on News 11 at 10 on Sundays and Good Morning Meridian on Mondays.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677...
Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
Eggs Up Grill off of North Hills Street
Popular brunch restaurant to open in Meridian
Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of...
Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody
Investigators said the crash happened when a Ford Ranger entered the highway as the motorcycle...
Names released in fatal Thursday wreck

Latest News

Harmony Volunteer Fire Department sign.
Harmony Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser
This will bring rain to much of the drought-ridden areas of Mississippi and Alabama as there...
Much needed rain is heading to Mississippi and Alabama
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
'Empty Bowls' raised funds to help fill the shelves of the Edwards Street Fellowship Center...
Empty Bowls help feed the Pine Belt’s hungry