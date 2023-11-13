Life On The Line: Investigator Steve Windish

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Investigator Steve Windish K3 puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.

Windish is currently an Investigator and Range Instructor with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office.

Windish began his law enforcement career in 1996.

He started with the department in October of 2021.

His hobbies include reading, watching movies and teaching gun safety classes.

Thank you, Investigator Steve Windish, for your service in keeping the community safe.

