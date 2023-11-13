Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms

FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina died after being hit by a deer and a vehicle on the highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner, 35-year-old Troy James McConnell was hit by a deer while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247 and was then hit by another vehicle while he was trying to get off the highway.

He was airlifted to the hospital where he died.

The coroner said McConnell died from “multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
This will bring rain to much of the drought-ridden areas of Mississippi and Alabama as there...
Much needed rain is heading to Mississippi and Alabama
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677...
Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight
Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of...
Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 13, 2023
FILE - First lady Jill Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court