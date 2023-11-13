Martha T. Finch Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A memorial service for Martha T. Finch, 81, of Lauderdale will be held Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Mike Russell and Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Meridian, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Finch passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at her home.

“Mrs. Finch received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Mississippi College and a Masters Degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach for a total of 38 years in various public and private schools. When she wasn’t teaching her kids at school she was assisting her husband Rev. Marcus Finch in completing his seminary dissertation, and raising their two wonderful children Melanie and Marc. She and Marcus went on many adventures together including mission trips to Honduras and Costa Rica, an Alaskan Cruise, and several road trips on the Harley. The delight of her life was any time spent with her 6 granddaughters whether she was cheering them on at their many activities or just chatting and laughing at the lake house.”

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Marcus Finch, Jr.; children, Melanie Davis (Douglas); and Marc Finch; grandchildren, Allison Joy Boutwell (Austin); Brooke Elise Davis; Caitlin Elisabeth Finch; Emily Lauren Davis; Molly Grace Finch; and Kayla Marie Davis; brother, George Tupper; and many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Elgin and Frances Tupper; and brother, Frank Tupper.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 2511 C Street, Meridian, Mississippi 39301 for Operation Christmas Child or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - stjude.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Finch family will receive guest Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 4:30 P.M. until 6:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.