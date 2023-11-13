Mississippi State removes head football coach

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days(Tyler Shaw)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post on X (formally known as Twitter), Mississippi State has removed its head football coach, Zach Arnett.

Per hailstate.com “Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon announced Monday that Zach Arnett has been relieved of his duties as head football coach effective immediately... Arnett was named the Bulldogs’ 35th head football coach on December 15, 2022, following the tragic passing of then-head coach Mike Leach. He led the Bulldogs to a 19-10 win over Illinois on January 2, 2023, in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs had a 5-6 record during Arnett’s tenure, including a 4-6 record this season.”

Greg Knox will serve as the interim coach to finish out the season.

“A news conference will be held Monday at noon,” announced Selmon.

News 11 will post more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
This will bring rain to much of the drought-ridden areas of Mississippi and Alabama as there...
Much needed rain is heading to Mississippi and Alabama
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677...
Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight
Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of...
Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody

Latest News

Rainy days ahead
Rain showers to start the week
Investigator Steve Windish K3 puts his life on the line each week in law enforcement.
Life On The Line: Investigator Steve Windish
'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases
Forensic website helping with cold cases in Mississippi
Harmony Volunteer Fire Department sign.
Harmony Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry Fundraiser