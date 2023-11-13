Mississippi State removes head football coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post on X (formally known as Twitter), Mississippi State has removed its head football coach, Zach Arnett.

Per hailstate.com “Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon announced Monday that Zach Arnett has been relieved of his duties as head football coach effective immediately... Arnett was named the Bulldogs’ 35th head football coach on December 15, 2022, following the tragic passing of then-head coach Mike Leach. He led the Bulldogs to a 19-10 win over Illinois on January 2, 2023, in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Bulldogs had a 5-6 record during Arnett’s tenure, including a 4-6 record this season.”

Greg Knox will serve as the interim coach to finish out the season.

“A news conference will be held Monday at noon,” announced Selmon.

News 11 will post more information as it becomes available.

🚨Breaking News:🚨

Mississippi State has moved on from Zach Arnett as their head coach. Greg Knox will serve as the interim coach to finish out the season. #HailState pic.twitter.com/00q89uwCiL — Sidelines - #HailState (@SSN_HailState) November 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.