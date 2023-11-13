Moonlight & Miracles Gala 2023

A virtual gala benefitted the Ochsner Cancer Institute
Moonlight and Miracles Gala 2023
Moonlight and Miracles Gala 2023(Ochsner)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Proceeds from the Moonlight & Miracles Gala support Nov. 12 benefit the Ochsner Institute, cancer patients and cancer research.

WTOK was proud to be part of it, airing the event on 11.2. A drawing was held Nov. 13 for the winner of a new Mercedes. The name drawn was Karen Trivotto.

Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share its vision. And that is possible only because of the generosity of contributors.

Donors help patients face frightening medical conditions, create opportunities to advance technology and expand research that will change the future of healthcare.

