Operation Christmas Child collection week underway

Nearly 5,000 Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations have opened across the U.S. for...
Nearly 5,000 Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations have opened across the U.S. for National Collection Week.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly 5,000 Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations have opened across the U.S. for National Collection Week.

Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville and Northcrest Baptist Church are two of the local drop-off spots. Northcrest collected around 20,000 shoeboxes.

“All the boxes here represent shoeboxes that are going to go to children that have never heard about Jesus. They will get the Gospel tract when they get the shoebox. The kids are so excited about what’s not only in the box but to hear about Jesus,” said Cathy Raley. “It’s amazing and it goes all over the world.”

Churches from neighboring counties will bring their shoebox donations to Northcrest Monday, Nov. 20, where they will be loaded into a trailer and sent off to needy children.

Other drop-off locations in east Mississippi and west Alabama:
Livingston First Baptist Church 103 Lafayette Street, Livingston, AL

Clarke Venable Memorial Baptist Church, 362 W Broad Street, Decatur, MS

First Baptist Church 411 E Franklin Street, Quitman, MS

East Philadelphia Baptist Church 635 E Main Street, Philadelphia, MS

Choctaw Baptist Association 110 Pickens Avenue, Butler, AL

Calvary Baptist Church 105 Dent Street, Macon, MS

Bethel Baptist Association 308 E Coats Avenue, Linden, AL

