Rain showers to start the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Skies have been gloomy and temperatures pretty cool over the weekend, and not much is changing for your Monday. Cloudy skies will not bring much rain for Monday, but stray showers cannot be ruled out. Cloud cover will keep temperatures comfortable in the mid 60s for highs. The greatest chance for rain showers will be late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Rain gear will be needed not only for Tuesday but Wednesday holds more rain showers as well. On and off again downpours will last through Wednesday night before clearing out. The next couple of days will bring rainfall totals between 1-3 inches. We are finally getting measurable rainfall to help with the on-going drought. Still avoid outdoor burning as burn bans are in place for almost every county in the state of Mississippi.

