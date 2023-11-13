Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.
A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
This will bring rain to much of the drought-ridden areas of Mississippi and Alabama as there...
Much needed rain is heading to Mississippi and Alabama
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the department at 769-291-6677...
Ulta Beauty at Meridian Crossroads robbed overnight
Kardel Magee surrendered Friday. He and Kanaz Johnson and Dalonta Patrick face charges of...
Newton Police Chief: Kardel Magee in custody

Latest News

Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he...
‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor reveals brain cancer diagnosis
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
Rainy days ahead
Rain showers to start the week
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transportation after massive fire closes interstate