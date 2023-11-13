Weekend crash claims one life in Scott County

A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 25 just after 6 p.m.

A Toyota Camry and Toyota Tundra were traveling south on Hwy. 25 when they collided with a Chevrolet 1500 that was stopped on the highway for an unknown reason. The occupant of the Chevy, Richard Harlos, 60, of Ethel, Miss., died.

The other drivers were identified as Demando Mingo, 45, of Philadelphia, and Thomas Freeny, 80, of Brandon.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

