Weekend crash claims one life in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on Highway 25 just after 6 p.m.

A Toyota Camry and Toyota Tundra were traveling south on Hwy. 25 when they collided with a Chevrolet 1500 that was stopped on the highway for an unknown reason. The occupant of the Chevy, Richard Harlos, 60, of Ethel, Miss., died.

The other drivers were identified as Demando Mingo, 45, of Philadelphia, and Thomas Freeny, 80, of Brandon.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

