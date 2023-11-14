City of Meridian Arrest Report November 14, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charge
|Shawn Harris
|1966
|Petit Larceny
|Brad L. Dean
|1990
|Disturbing the Peace
|Angela L. Ozborn
|1969
|DUI
|Tamra J. Johnson
|1973
|Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Paraphernalia
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
