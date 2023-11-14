City of Meridian Arrest Report November 14, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharge
Shawn Harris1966Petit Larceny
Brad L. Dean1990Disturbing the Peace
Angela L. Ozborn1969DUI
Tamra J. Johnson1973Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Paraphernalia
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

