Donations delivered for ‘Warming the Hearts of our Elders’ Blanket and Sock Drive

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Several seniors in Lauderdale County received early Christmas gifts on Monday.

Zack Ball and the Magnolia Middle School Choir delivered blankets and socks to the elderly at 10 different nursing homes in the county.

It was all a part of the second annual ‘Warming the Hearts of our Elders’ Blanket and Sock Drive.

“It means so much to me to give back to these elderly because just last year I lost my grandmother. My grandmother was my everything. She always looked forward to talking to me, looking for some kind of surprise so when she passed, it was my vision to give back to the community and, you know, and have the school involved, including the youth, because the youth need something positive to do as well. So, with the choral group coming out today, it was amazing. They really enjoyed listening to their voices. They sound amazing. So, I’m just glad I can do this from the bottom of my heart,” said Ball.

One of the stops was at Bedford Care Center of Marion Monday afternoon, where the Magnolia Middle School Choir sang three songs and passed out the donations to the residents.

“Going into the nurse homes today was actually really sweet because personally, I like going to the elderly and hanging out or not just hanging out, but volunteering to do something this week because I feel like it showed a lot of wholesomeness because a lot of people actually needed it and I feel like I was glad that I was able to give it to them,” said Treasure Ramsey, a sixth grader at Magnolia.

One of the Bedford residents said she was happy to see the younger generation giving their time to do something good in the community.

“It’s the music and the singers. They were really, really blessed, I just think they were wonderful,” said Eloise Ashe, a Bedford resident.

Zack Ball said they collected about 400 socks and blankets during the drive.

After all the donations were passed out, Ball was presented with a plaque for his service in the community and to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Ball said he thanks the community for pitching in to help and he looks forward to hosting the donation drive again next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.