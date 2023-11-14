Franklin sentenced to prison for illegal gun possession

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Reginald Franklin, 53, of Meridian, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, agents from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force used a confidential source to buy about 13 grams of methamphetamine from Franklin July 15, 2022, then executed a search warrant on Franklin’s residence and located four firearms, one of which was reported stolen, approximately 68 grams of methamphetamine, 308 dosage units of ecstasy, 4 grams of crack cocaine and 35 grams of marijuana. As a convicted felon, Franklin is prohibited from having a gun.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force and the ATF investigated the case. The case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

