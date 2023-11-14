Gas leak being repaired in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A gas leak is under repair right now in the City of Meridian. According to city officials, crews from Atmos Energy are working to repair the leak on 8th Street near 45th Avenue.

Amos said the leak was found Monday. The repair includes welding new fittings on a 4-inch line. It should be fixed Tuesday.

A News 11 crew on scene found all four lanes of 8th Street blocked east and west of 45th Avenue. Traffic was being diverted.

