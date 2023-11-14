Georgia benefits from return of top players

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Georgia has had to adjust to injuries to some of its top players on offense this season. Last week’s 52-17 rout of Ole Miss showed the offense’s potential with all its top players.

Tight end Brock Bowers and right tackle Amarius Mims returned from injuries as No. 1 Georgia compiled a season-high 611 yards.

The Bulldogs gained momentum for this week’s visit to No. 11 Tennessee. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and top running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton also have missed games with injuries.

Georgia rushed for 300 yards against the Rebels behind a replenished offensive line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found about 3:30 p.m. Monday off of Jimmie Rodgers Parkway and E. Adams Road.
Remains found on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days
Mississippi State removes head football coach
A Mississippi man died in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday night in Scott County.
Weekend crash claims one life in Scott County
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified

Latest News

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the 2023 nominees for the Conerly Trophy on Tuesday
Nominees announced for 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy
Freshman Amari Davis (11) after securing the game-winning free throws to defeat Shorter College.
MCC Basketball’s first double-header this season leads to a pair of “W’s”
The men's and women's basketball team's both get close-call wins at home over Shorter College.
MCC Basketball’s first double-header this season leads to a pair of “W’s”
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at SEC Media Days
Mississippi State removes head football coach