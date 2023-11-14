A good chance for rain in the coming days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that’ll gradually shift towards the Florida Peninsula by the end of the week. However, in the meantime, it’ll swing moisture our way in the coming days as it works with an upper-level disturbance that’ll slide east over our region.

Tuesday morning, some isolated showers are possible south of I-20, but showers will creep north towards the I-20 corridor during the afternoon...then into parts of our northern counties by Tuesday evening. Rain looks likely areawide overnight into Wednesday morning, but the rain will taper off into scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon & evening.

This system won’t be a drought buster, but many areas have a good chance of getting an inch or more (especially if you’re along I-20 and south of it). Less than an inch is expected for most areas north of I-20, but we’ll take what we can get. Generally speaking, the rainfall estimates in our area could range from 1-3 inches.

As for the Gulf low, we’re not expecting it to turn into a tropical cyclone since it’s affiliated with a frontal boundary & battling strong wind shear, but as always...we’ll closely monitor this low for any changes. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will stay below the average...ranging from upper 50s to low 60s.

By the end of the week, the Gulf low will be well SE of our area. So, rain chances will be more isolated as a we watch for a potential weak cold front to cross our area. Mid-upper 60s (for highs) are expected by the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We’re monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean that is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone by the end of the week. It doesn’t look to be a threat to our area, but we’ll surely monitor it and keep you all posted.

