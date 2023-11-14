MCC Basketball’s first double-header this season leads to a pair of “W’s”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eagles’ men’s and women’s basketball teams both secured victories with a four-point combined differential in their wins.

The Lady Eagles (1-1) notched their first win of the season over Shorter College, 74-72. The men’s team improved to 3-2 with their 67-65 win over Shorter.

With just 1:27 left to go in regulation, the women’s team’s were tied at 70-70. A few clutch free throws late from freshmen Jamesha Jones and Amari Davis put the Eagles up at the end to outscore the Bulldogs.

Davis lead the team with 18 points, followed by freshman Annearrea Ducksworth with 15 points.

The men’s team came out roaring, taking a 6-0 lead over the 2-2 Bulldogs before they were able to find their rhythm.

The Bulldogs kept it close down the stretch, forcing the Eagles to hold on at the end to secure their win.

The men’s team was lead by sophomore’s Ricky Hinton and Talib Ferrette, both notching 10 points on the night.

The Lady Eagles will travel down to the Gulf Coast for a two-day trip beginning on Thursday. First, for a match against Bishop State Community College, followed by Chipola College for the MGCCC Classic.

The men’s team will host the Royal Ambassadors Friday at 6:00 PM.

